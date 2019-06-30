O’Rourke to visit Juarez Sunday to meet with asylum seekers

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will cross the border on Sunday to meet with asylum seekers, his campaign announced Saturday.

According to a news release, O’Rourke will visit refugees who attempted to claim asylum in U.S., but are waiting in Juarez as a result of the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” program.

The candidate also plans to meet with Juarez leaders and caregivers who are unable to cross the border.

“In all of the debate around immigration, we can’t forget who it impacts most: the people traveling thousands of miles, fleeing the worst kind of violence and oppression,” O’Rourke wrote in the release. “Turning away refugees, families and asylum seekers is not who we are as a country. But as long as Donald Trump is president — it will be.”

O’Rourke’s Juarez visit is set to take place on the same day as his rally outside the Clint Border Patrol station.

During that event, O’Rourke and other leaders from across the city and country will come together to denounce family separation and the alleged mistreatment of migrant children at the facility.

