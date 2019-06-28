O’Rourke to host rally for migrant children outside Clint Border Patrol facility

In this April 27, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke speaks at a Service Employees International Union forum on labor issues in Las Vegas. O’Rourke has unveiled a sweeping immigration plan to seek a pathway to U.S. citizenship for 11 million people in the country illegally, deploy immigration lawyers to […]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will return to his hometown this weekend to host a rally at the Clint Border Patrol station.

According to a Facebook event page, the gathering will be held at 10 a.m. outside the facility located at 13400 Alameda.

During the rally, O’Rourke and other leaders from across the country will come together to denounce family separation and the alleged mistreatment of migrant children at the station.

As KTSM reported, the facility sparked national outrage following reports of inadequate food, water and sanitation.

On Thursday, O’Rourke visited a facility in Miami that houses thousands of migrant teenagers, according to a news release.

He also plans to travel to Houston in the coming days to see another similar shelter.

O’Rourke’s visit to Clint will come a day before Veronica Escobar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Julian Castro, and other Congress members will tour the station.

