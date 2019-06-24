O’Rourke set to tour Homestead migrant facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke announced he will be touring a temporary shelter for unaccompanied children and those affected by the Trump Administration’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy.

O’Rourke’s visit to Homestead, Florida will mark the first visit by a 2020 Presidential Candidate. He is hoping to tour the facility to see conditions first-hand.

Exactly one year ago, O’Rourke became one of the first politicians to tour the Tornillo tent facility in Far East El Paso County after children separated from their parents were taken there during the ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy. While the Tornillo camp closed in early 2019, the Homestead facility has remained open in order to house underage immigrants.

O’Rourke’s trip will follow this week’s first Democratic Presidential Debate in Miami which you can watch on KTSM Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m.