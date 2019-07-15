Ohio senator visits El Paso, calls for investigations into detention of migrant children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) visited El Paso on Sunday to tour the border and call for investigations into the detention of migrant children.

“Today’s visit underscored the inhumanity and coldness of President Trump’s family separation policy,” he said. “Tearing (families) apart and locking them in cages isn’t going to fix our broken immigration policy and it goes against the values that make this country great.”

Brown stopped at several locations across the Borderland and called for an end to the Trump administration’s family separation policy.

“It’s past time the president end this policy, stop with the divisive rhetoric and name-calling, and work with Congress to find a solution that secures our borders while creating a pathway for people to earn citizenship,” Brown said.

During his visit, the Democrat met with immigrant advocacy organizations including the Annunciation House and the Casa del Refugiado.

Brown also participated in a roundtable discussion with migrant families at the Border Network for Human Rights, gaining insight into crossing the border and the effects of the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“Immigrants come to this country, work as hard or harder than anybody, they pay their taxes, they want to send their kids to school, they join the military, they do all the things we ask of the people in this country,” Brown said. “That’s why we need accountability for our government; that’s why we need transparency.”

Brown said he also asked federal officials for permission to tour Border Patrol detention facilities but was not given access.