Ocasio-Cortez: Migrants forced to drink from toilet at El Paso facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A migrant being detained at a Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Northeast El Paso told U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez they were forced to drink from a toilet, the New York Democrat told reporters.

Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) and other members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus led a delegation of lawmakers to several facilities used to detain migrants in the El Paso area.

“There’s abuse in this facility,” Ocasio-Cortez said following her tour of the facility in Northeast El Paso. “This is (CBP) on their best behavior. And they put (detainees) in a room with no running water, and these women were being told by CBP officers to drink out of the toilet. They were drinking water out of the toilet and that was them knowing a congressional visit was coming. This is CBP on their best behavior.”

Ocasio-Cortez also tweeted about her visit.

“It’s not just the kids. It’s everyone. People drinking out of toilets, officers laughing in front of members (of) Congress,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Monday. “I brought it up to their superiors. They said, ‘Officers are under stress & act out sometimes.’ No accountability.”

KTSM reached out to a Customs and Border Protection spokesman for comment after the congresswoman’s remarks to reporters. CBP did not immediately respond to KTSM’s request.

The delegation also visited the Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, where some 250 infants, children, and teenagers were detained for up to 27 days with what lawyers described as inadequate food, water and sanitation. Border Patrol officials have denied the allegations.

Lawmakers were expected to address the media at 2 p.m. MST.