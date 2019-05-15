O'Rourke's HBO Documentary premieres at Alamo Drafthouse Friday

HBO Courtesy Photo

HBO Courtesy Photo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The new HBO documentary, Running with Beto, which was based on El Pasoan Beto O'Rourke's 2018 U.S. Senate run will premiere this Friday, May 17 at the Alamo Drafthouse with a life Q&A with the film's director following the movie.

Run, Beto, Run! became a slogan chanted across the state for the former U.S. Congressman during his long-short and ultimately unsuccessful run to unseat Senator Ted Cruz. O'Rourke's grassroots campaign style and DIY attitude caught the attention of supporters around the state and the country.

The film reveals the challenges and triumphs of an unconventional campaign as Beto navigates an onslaught of negative advertising, the inevitable strain on his family, and the pressure of delivering for legions of supporters.

The premiere screening of RUNNING WITH BETO will feature a live Q&A with the film’s director David Modigliani following the movie at Friday, May 17, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

Additional screenings will take place on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10:45 p.m.; and Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Additional screenings may be added, based on demand.

To purchase tickets visit drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/running-with-beto.

The documentary is set to air on HBO and HBO on Demand Tuesday, May 28 at 9 p.m. MST.