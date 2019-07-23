NM Gov. Lujan Grisham removes Public Education secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has launched a nationwide search for a new Public Education Secretary.

The governor announced Monday that she has removed current PED Secretary Karen Trujillo after she says Trujillo failed to meet expectations in a number of areas. Trujillo had been on the job for only six months.

Trujillo was named PED Secretary in January and has more than 25 years experience in the field of education. Monday night, Trujillo took to Twitter, saying she was in shock after she was told the governor wanted to go in a new direction.

“We must identify a vibrant and ambitious new leader for the Public Education Department as quickly as we possibly can. The well-being of New Mexico’s students, parents and educators remains the top priority of this administration,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a press release sent Monday evening.

Deputy Public Education Secretary Kara Bobroff will serve as interim secretary.