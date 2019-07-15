New poll shows President Trump trailing 2020 Democratic candidates

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Washington. Trump returns from a visit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea as well as the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(KXAN) — A new NBC-Wall Street Journal poll shows President Trump is currently trailing the top Democratic contenders.

Former vice president Joe Biden leads the president by 9 points among registered voters.

The poll also shows that Bernie Sanders is ahead of Trump by 7 points, Elizabeth Warren holds a 5 point advantage and Kamala Harris is ahead by just 1 point.

With more than 200 days until the Iowa caucuses, this is a very early snapshot of the general election, and a lot can change in that time period.

With that said, Trump is faring worse than Barack Obama at this same stage of his re-election race.