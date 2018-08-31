Mayor of Clint resigns Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - KTSM has learned that the mayor of Clint, Charles Gonzalez, has resigned.

Alderwoman Sandra Hernandez has been named Mayor Pro-Tem, according to city hall.

Gonzalez served as mayor from 2000 to 2004. He was re-elected in 2015 after defeating Dora Aguirre.

Details surrounding Gonzalez's resignation have not yet been made public.

KTSM has reached out to Gonzalez for comment; check back for updates.