Mayor of Clint resigns

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 04:53 PM MST

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 05:09 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - KTSM has learned that the mayor of Clint, Charles Gonzalez, has resigned.

Alderwoman Sandra Hernandez has been named Mayor Pro-Tem, according to city hall.

Gonzalez served as mayor from 2000 to 2004. He was re-elected in 2015 after defeating Dora Aguirre.

Details surrounding Gonzalez's resignation have not yet been made public.

KTSM has reached out to Gonzalez for comment; check back for updates.

