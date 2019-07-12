Mayor Margo granted extension to respond to first ethics complaint

With the extension now in place, Stuart Blaugrund, the man who filed the complaints, said the attorney who requested to push back the deadline shouldn't be doing any business with the City of El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man behind the ethics complaints filed against Mayor Dee Margo said he has been advised that the Mayor has been granted an extension to respond to the first complaint by the special counsel to the ethics review commission.

With the extension now in place, Stuart Blaugrund, the man who filed the complaints, said the attorney who requested to push back the deadline shouldn’t be doing any business with the City of El Paso.

That’s because the request was made by a former Assistant City Attorney who is advising the Mayor on behalf of Kemp Smith Law firm, according to emails obtained by KTSM.



Blaugrund contends that violates the city’s ethics code, which states former city employees – like attorneys – aren’t supposed to advise on matters involving the city council, city boards, or city departments for two years after leaving their position.



“The City’s Ethics Code bars former public servants like Mr. Estrada from profiting from their government service after they leave their positions for jobs in the private sector. This means Estrada is ethically prohibited from using his former position as Assistant City Attorney to represent any person — including the Mayor — in any formal or informal matter before the city council or ethics review commission,” Blaugrund explained.

KTSM reached out to the former Assistant City Attorney, who said these issues have not been formally raised to his attention and until then, he will respond.



“Kemp Smith is one of the finest and most respected law firms in Texas. I’m absolutely certain this was an inadvertent oversight on its part and the firm will cooperate in expeditiously transitioning the matter to the Mayor’s new counsel in a professional manner,” Blaugrund added.



The Mayor was granted an extended deadline to respond no later than July 29th.

