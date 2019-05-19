Local chiropractor becomes second El Pasoan to run for president in 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A second El Pasoan is now officially running for president in 2020.

Dr. Benjamin Leyva, a local chiropractor now living in Dallas, has launched his presidential campaign as an independent candidate.

Dr. Leyva, a Hanks High School graduate, says being president has always been a dream of his and believes his humble background makes him a strong candidate.

Regarding immigration and the current influx of migrants on the border, Dr. Leyva says he has a better use for the money President Trump wants to use for his border wall.

"Whether we like it or not, more people are arriving into our cities and population that are not being processed that we have no idea who they are," he told KTSM. "I think that's a public safety issue, and I think the role of the president and the government is to only protect the people's safety."

Dr. Leyva says he will be running his campaign out of Dallas.