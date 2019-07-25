House passes bill allowing Tiguas to offer bingo at Speaking Rock

'Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Tribes of Texas Equal and Fair Opportunity Settlement Act' heads to Senate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Tribe is one step closer to offering bingo at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center.

The House passed the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Tribes of Texas Equal and Fair Opportunity Settlement Act on Wednesday night, allowing the tribes to offer Class II gaming, U.S. Rep Will Hurd (TX-23) announced.

According to Hurd’s office, the revenue earned from the venue would help finance infrastructure projects, provide hundreds of jobs, and enhance the quality of life.

“The people of the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo are grateful to Congressman Hurd for his commitment to our rights for sovereignty and self-determination. We are proud to be an economic engine for El Paso, and we thank Congressman Hurd for his hard work to allow us to continue to support our community,” Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Governor Michael Silvas said.

The bill will now make its way to the Senate.