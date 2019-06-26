House passes $4.5B border funding bill

WASHINGTON (KTSM) — The U.S. House of Representatives passed an emergency border funding package to care for migrants and unaccompanied children detained at the border Tuesday night.

The $4.5 billion package passed along party lines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the funds aim the keep families together and will ensure that children have food, clothing, and medical care. The bill will also provide access to legal assistance.

During the House debate, El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar spoke out against the conditions at Border Patrol facilities and was booed by her Republican colleagues.

Escobar has said that conditions for migrants right now are worse than they were a year ago.