Gabby Giffords brings ‘Ya Basta’ tour to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was at UTEP Thursday night talking gun reform.

Giffords, who herself was shot in the head back in 2011, held a town hall discussion at the UTEP Student Union.

Dozens were in attendance as the former congresswoman is kicking off her “¡Ya Basta! Latinos Rise Against Gun Violence and Hate” tour here in El Paso.

KTSM spoke with El Paso’s U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar who was invited to be a part of the panel.

“I’m hoping that on two levels people here on the ground, at the grassroots level people will get inspired to take action and to see themselves empowered,” Escobar said.

Giffords’ team says the goal of the tour is to raise awareness about the growing threats of gun violence and the white-supremacist and anti-Latino movement.