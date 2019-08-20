First Texas Domestic Task Force meetings set for Austin and El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be hosting two meetings, including one in El Paso, to come up with ideas on how to fight domestic terrorism and provide community healing following the August 3 Walmart shooting.

The meeting comes after Gov. Abbott announced the formation of the domestic terrorism task force meant to fight hateful acts of extremism in the state.

“The State of Texas will not relent in its effort to help the El Paso community heal and keep all Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas Safety Commission will bring together experts and community leaders to develop an action plan to combat threats of domestic terrorism, root out extremist ideologies, and address the link between mental health challenges and gun violence in our communities. By working together, we will ensure a safe and secure future for all Texans.”

The first Texas Safety Commission meeting will be held Thursday, August 22 at 10:30 a.m. CST at the State Capitol in Austin. A second meeting will be held Thursday, August 29 in El Paso. The details of the El Paso meeting have not yet been made public.

The following are representatives chosen by state leadership to be part of the discussions: