First Texas Domestic Task Force meetings set for Austin and El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be hosting two meetings, including one in El Paso, to come up with ideas on how to fight domestic terrorism and provide community healing following the August 3 Walmart shooting.
The meeting comes after Gov. Abbott announced the formation of the domestic terrorism task force meant to fight hateful acts of extremism in the state.
“The State of Texas will not relent in its effort to help the El Paso community heal and keep all Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas Safety Commission will bring together experts and community leaders to develop an action plan to combat threats of domestic terrorism, root out extremist ideologies, and address the link between mental health challenges and gun violence in our communities. By working together, we will ensure a safe and secure future for all Texans.”
The first Texas Safety Commission meeting will be held Thursday, August 22 at 10:30 a.m. CST at the State Capitol in Austin. A second meeting will be held Thursday, August 29 in El Paso. The details of the El Paso meeting have not yet been made public.
The following are representatives chosen by state leadership to be part of the discussions:
- Governor Greg Abbott
- Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick
- Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen
- Senator Jose Rodriguez
- Representative Mary Gonzales
- Representative Cesar Blanco
- Representative Joe Moody
- Representative Art Fierro
- Senator Joan Huffman, Chairwoman of the Senate State Affairs Committee
- Representative Phil King, former police officer, member of the Texas State Guard
- Colonel Steven McCraw, Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Major David Cabrera, DPS Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, Texas Fusion Centers
- Major Manuel Espinosa, DPS Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Anti-Gang Centers
- Matthew DeSarno, Special Agent in Charge, Dallas Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Dr. Courtney Phillips, Executive Director, Texas Health and Human Services Commission
- Ed Scruggs, Texas Gun Sense
- Dr. Juan Martinez, Superintendent, Clint Independent School District
- Jeff Murray, Protective Security Advisor, United States Department of Homeland Security
- Dr. Lina Alathari, Chief, United States Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center
- Dr. Susan Fletcher, Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists
- Robert Chesney, Director and James Baker Chair, University of Texas at Austin
- Neil Potts, Content Policy Team, Facebook
- Tory Mayo, Lead Pastor, The Well Austin
- A Representative From Google
- Tom Tarantino, Head of US State Public Policy, Twitter
- Lonzo Anderson, Assistant Chief, Dallas Police Department
- Karie Gibson, Supervisory Special Agent, Behavioral Analysis Unit, Federal Bureau of Investigation