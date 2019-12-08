Filing deadline for Texas’ March primary race is Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Potential political candidates are reaching a major milestone Monday as the calendar inches closer to the March 2, 2020 primary election in Texas.

December 9 is the final day for candidates in the Republican and Democrat primaries to file their intent to run for office. Each potential candidate must file their paperwork with their county political party office.

As of Sunday, several candidates in multiple races have expressed interest in filing, but have yet to do so.

The most crowded race appears to be in the Democrat primary race for District Attorney. Incumbent Jaime Esparza announced earlier this year he will not seek re-election after 28 years in office. The announcement triggered a cascade of candidates into the field which, until now, hasn’t been a competitive race in nearly three decades.

James Montoya, Yvonne Rosales, Karen Dykes, and Roger Montoya have all filed to fill the DA position in the Democratic primary.

Other races to watch include the County Commissioner Precinct 3 race which incumbent Vince Perez is already facing two challengers; current El Paso County Democratic Party Chair Iliana Holguin, and Eduardo Romero. Sheriff Richard Wiles is also facing a Democratic primary challenge from Raul Mendiola.

Several other races including multiple Judicial races, State Representative, State Senator, and Precinct Constables will have multiple primary candidates.

The deadline is Monday, December 9 at 6 p.m. for a candidate in either party to file.

Election day is Tuesday, March 6 in Texas. If needed, a run-off election will be held May 26, 2020. The chosen candidate from each party will then face each other in the November 2, 2020 General Election. Texas does not require voters to register with a political party prior to election day.