Escobar’s Homeland Security Improvement Act moves towards House vote

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar’s Homeland Security Improvement Act passed through a House committee, making progress towards a full House vote.

“It’s meant to increase accountability, oversight, and transparency within the Department of Homeland Security,” Escobar said.

The bill proposes the use of body cameras for U-S Customs and Immigrations agents.

“I have heard from lots of really good agents who feel a sense of despondency because people aren’t held accountable for what they’ve done,” the congresswoman said.

She also wants more reports including one on deaths at the border.

“This is part of Congress understanding what’s happening so that we can prevent deaths like that,” Escobar said.

Commission members must have expertise in cross-border trade and commerce, migration, and civil and human rights.

“We’ve got to learn to separate asylum-seekers from those who are legitimate national security threats,” Escobar said. “By treating everyone the exact same way we’re going to create a humanitarian crisis.”

Escobar’s bill will go to a House vote next week.