EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar says she is the target of death threats.

Escobar says the threats are a result of a news story accusing her of sending staff to Mexico to “coach” asylum seekers.

The @dcexaminer has published a fabricated story resulting in death threats against me and my staff.



This hit piece is fueled by xenophobia and misinformation. But guess what, guys? These attacks won’t deter me doing my job, upholding my oath, and pushing for accountability. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) July 8, 2019

Congresswoman Escobar is referring to a story published by the conservative Washington Examiner on Friday. In the story, Escobar is accused of sending members of her staff to Juarez to meet with migrants who were returned under President Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico Policy,’ otherwise known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

According to the Examiner, Escobar’s staff is coaching migrants to pretend they don’t speak Spanish in order to exploit a loophole letting them return to the United States.

Escobar calls the story ‘fabricated’ adding, “this hit piece is fueled by xenophobia and misinformation. Buy guess what, guys? These attacks won’t deter me from doing my job, upholding my oath, and pushing for accountability.”