Escobar, Ocasio-Cortez to join other members of Congress in Clint Border Patrol facility tour

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several members of Congress, including El Paso’s Veronica Escobar and outspoken New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, will visit the Borderland on Monday to tour the Border Patrol station in Clint.

As KTSM previously reported, the facility sparked national outrage following reports of inadequate food, water and sanitation.

The following lawmakers will be a part of the delegation:

Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20), Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16), Freshman Representative of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), Chairwoman of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus

Congressman Pete Aguilar (CA-31)

Congresswoman Norma Torres (CA-35)

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29)

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14)

Congresswoman Lori Trahan (MA-3)

Congressman Joe Kennedy III (MA-4)

Congressman Marc Veasey (TX-33)

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-7)

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (PA-4)

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (MI-13)

Congressman Greg Stanton (AZ-9)

Texas State Senators and Representatives

According to a news release, the politicians will discuss the conditions of the facility and the enforcement of the Trump Administration’s immigration policies following the tour.