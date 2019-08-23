El Paso City Council to call for special election to replace Hernandez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council will be voting next week on calling a special election to fill what they’re calling a vacant city council seat.

This comes after a Facebook page went up announcing District 3 City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez’s run for mayor.

However, the page was quickly taken down.

Hernandez currently represents parts of East El Paso and the Lower Valley.

According to Texas law, she would need to resign as a city rep in order to be able to run for mayor or any other office.

If city council votes in favor of the special election to replace Hernandez, it will be held on November 5.