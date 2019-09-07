Donald Trump to host rally outside Albuquerque

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE/KTSM) – President Donald Trump will host a campaign rally in Rio Rancho, about 20 miles northwest of Albuquerque later this month.

The President will be speaking at the Santa Ana Star Center on Monday, September 16.

Chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, Steve Pearce says, “We’re excited that President Trump and his team see New Mexico as a state they can flip.”

This trip to New Mexico is the closest President Trump has been to El Paso since his February 11 rally at the El Paso County Coliseum. As KTSM previously reported, the President’s campaign has yet to pay the city $569,000 for the MAGA rally. The cost includes nearly $100,000 in late fees.

The last time President Trump visited the Albuquerque area, on May 24, 2016, protests turned violent between anti-Trump protestors and police. Three protesters were arrested and several people, including police officers, were injured in the melee.

At the time, then-candidate Trump said the protesters were “thugs who were flying the Mexican flag.” He went on to say that those his rally was “big and beautiful,” but that those who were protesting outside were “criminals.”

The protesters in New Mexico were thugs who were flying the Mexican flag. The rally inside was big and beautiful, but outside, criminals! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2016

Rio Rancho, a community of just over 100,000 people has a police department of nearly 220 officers, according to their 2018 Annual report. Security staff for inside and outside the Trump rally venue has yet to be announced.

To register for tickets to the Rio Rancho Trump rally, click here.