Donald Trump Jr. speaks at privately-built ‘We Build the Wall’ barrier near El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Conservative political figures, including the president’s son, and activists are in the El Paso area for the next few days.

They are coming together at the site of the newly constructed private border barrier in Sunland Park.

The “Symposium at the Wall” is being hosted the group We Build the Wall and it began Friday morning and will continue through Saturday.

On Friday Donald Trump Jr. and Steve Bannon spoke to the crowd.

El Paso’s Republican Party chairman confirms the local party is also participating.

