Democratic presidential candidates working new campaign strategies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - After just having thrown their hats into the ring for president a few months ago, some democratic presidential candidates are already working on new campaign strategies.

The Associated Press reported former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke is trying a re-introduction because his early campaign momentum fizzled.

The New York Times reported California Senator Kamala Harris is resetting by taking on President Trump, using her strengths as a prosecutor to mount an indictment of Trump.

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey is another candidate reportedly rebranding his presidential campaign.

In El Paso, both political parties seem to agree it is early in the game to revamp a campaign.

"I think that as a result of those debates. Some people just present themselves better than others and I think that will start to weed people out," said Adolpho Telles,chairman of the Republican Party of El Paso.

Both parties said it is the debates that will give voters a clearer picture on which candidate falls in line with their ideas.

"Even those that do, you have more name recognition than others, they are going to be expected it to come up with definitive policy proposals that explain to voters how they are going to try to make things better," said chair of the El Paso Democratic Party Iliana Holguin.

As of right now, the first democratic primary debate is scheduled for June.