Democratic Chair announces candidacy for Commissioners Court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Current El Paso County Democratic Party Chair and immigration attorney, Illiana Holguin, formally announced her run for County Commissioner Precinct 3 Monday night.

That’s the seat currently occupied by Vincent Perez.

Holguin held her official kickoff on Monday. She says her background as an immigration attorney will be an advantage and believes that being a woman would bring a new perspective to the all-male Commissioner’s Court.

However, just as Holguin was making her campaign official, Perez issued a statement questioning spending in her role as Party Chair. Perez claims that Holguin steered funds to her husband, former El Paso City Council Representative Eddie Holguin’s consulting firm.

The statement says in part, “These Expenditures raise serious ethical questions regarding Mrs. Holguin’s decision making in allocating donated funds to benefit her family’s consulting firm. If she can’t be trusted to manage Democratic Party Donations, how can she possibly be trusted to manage taxpayer funds at the county?”

When asked about the allegations, Holguin said she was disappointed in Perez’s immediate attack on her campaign.

“I’m really disappointed that commissioner Perez would choose to start his campaign by attacking me and publishing something not only negative but completely incorrect,” Holguin said. “He’s been in office for two terms. The fact that he’s not talking about his accomplishments and attacking me says a lot of his accomplishments or lack thereof.”

The primary election for the County Commissioners race is set for March 3, 2020.