Congresswoman Escobar would be ‘stunned’ if Trump was not impeached

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar says she’d be stunned if ongoing investigations into President Trump’s activities don’t lead to articles of impeachment.

Three House committees — Oversight, Intelligence, and Foreign Affairs — are looking into the phone call with Ukraine.

Escobar is a member of the Judiciary Committee, which will review the findings of the other three committees once their investigation is complete.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that he did it, but I support and respect the inquiry that’s undergoing,” Escobar said Tuesday.

She added that there is no timetable for the committees to finish their investigations. Congress will be adjourned Thanksgiving week and is expected to go into the Holiday break on December 13.