City Council approves revised incentive agreement for Great Wolf Lodge Resort

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is another step closer to reeling in a Great Wolf Lodge Resort to Northwest El Paso.

“El Paso does not have a resort hotel and the fact that we’re going to be able to secure a resort hotel here in our region, it’s going to be such a huge draw,” Jessica Herrera, Director of the city’s Economic and International Development department said.



During a special meeting on Monday, city council moved forward to try and secure state incentives to bring a Great Wolf Lodge to Northwest El Paso after the state revised its requirements.

“We had a very favorable legislation that was passed and that really allowed for projects such as Great Wolf Resort Hotel to potentially leverage the state convention center and hotel incentive program,” Herrera said.



The council voted 7 to 1, Representative Annello voting no, to set up what’s called a ‘Chapter 380’ agreement, which authorizes incentives for projects that promote economic development within a community.

“So these are important not just for Great Wolf Resorts Hotel, but they’re also very important for our downtown hotels,” Herrera explained, “Those are under construction right now, one is already open, the Marriott Courtyard, but we have two that are under construction will be open next year. Those are all very important incentive agreements that are also contingent on the states participation.”



The city is looking to lure Great Wolf Lodge with 10 years worth of state tax rebates including sales tax.



City staff said under the deal, the City of El Paso would get the keys to a convention center space to be housed within the Great Wolf property.

“We’re going to own the convention center that’s going to be in the same building as the Great Wolf Lodge Hotel so the city will retain ownership of that convention center,” Herrera said.

The city still has to send the agreement plan to the Texas Comptrollers Office for approval.