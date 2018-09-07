Bishop Seitz on fetal remains law: 'It's just not right'

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz is weighing in after a judge struck down a controversial Texas law involving fetal remains.

"...Human beings or if you don't believe that a child is a human being, then a potential human being that should have the respect that we give to any human being," Seitz said.

A federal judge in Austin struck down a state law this week that would've forced women and healthcare providers to bury or cremate fetal remains from miscarriages and abortions.

The judge ruled the law violates a woman's right to an abortion and would put an unfair strain on medical providers who would have to find medical waste vendors and cemeteries willing to help.

"Women's healthcare should be decided between the women and their families, their physicians, and not by politicians," Andrea Ferrigno of Whole Woman's Health said.

Seitz said the bishops of Texas, two years, pledged to absorb the costs. Mount Carmel Cemetery, one of 16 businesses across the state, is offering to help.

"Those expenses would be absorbed by us, so there would be no burden on anyone," Seitz said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said he plans to appeal the court's decision.