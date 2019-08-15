Beto O’Rourke returns to campaign trail following El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been about two weeks since Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign came to a halt in the wake of the Walmart mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso.

Now, he’s ready to jump back in.

O’Rourke made a major address on Thursday, his first since the August 3 attack.

The candidate’s campaign, which swung swing through California and Nevada, was cut short because he said he wanted to be back home with his family and offer support to the victims’ families.

“We owe this community time to heal, we owe one another our very best,” O’Rourke said, “But what I’ve seen since August 3, this community — El Paso and Ciudad Juarez — is more than up to the task.”

Thursday’s event was not open to the public. However, members of Moms Demand Action and advocates for gun laws were invited by the campaign to be present.

“Not only do we need universal background checks, red flag laws to stop somebody when they pose a danger to themselves or someone else, not only do we need to end the sale of assault weapons and weapons of war designed for the battlefield and have no place in our community, but we must, as a country, buy back those weapons,” O’Rourke said with emotion in his voice.

O’Rourke reiterated that such incidents may have been the result of President Trump’s consent to hate crimes, from the migrant situation at the border to the shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.