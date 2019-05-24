Beto O'Rourke pays his bill to the City of El Paso on time; President Trump still owes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Beto O'Rourke campaign paid its bill to the City of El Paso on time, while President Donald Trump still owes $470,000 from February.

O'Rourke owed the city $21,021.36 for El Paso Police Department officer services. They worked a total of 675.5 hours of overtime during his March 30 campaign launch in Downtown El Paso.

City of El Paso officials told KTSM that the O'Rourke campaign paid its $21,021.36 invoice by Friday, which was the deadline before extra fees incurred. The campaign had already paid $7,609.14 upfront for the event permit.

Meanwhile, the city is still waiting for the president to pay his $470,000 bill, which was for similar services from the police department, fire department and other services for his February Make America Great Again rally at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The bill was due in April and the city is still looking for alternative ways to get reimbursed.