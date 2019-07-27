Bannon speaks during final day of ‘We Build the Wall’ border symposium

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) – Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon took the podium on the third and final day of the “Symposium at the Wall” on Saturday.

As KTSM reported, the event is being hosted by the group “We Build the Wall” near the privately-funded border barrier in Sunland Park.

Several other Republicans, including Donald Trump Jr. on Friday, attended the three-day event to speak out on border and immigration issues.

During the event, Bannon said the wall is not a solution for immigration, but rather the beginning of a solution.

“It’s certainly a solution for law and order. It’s certainly a solution for security, and it’s helping the people in Juarez, the citizens of Northern Mexico and Central America,” he said. “It’s the first step to break the bags of the cartels.”

Bannon capped off the event by saying the goal is to hold more “We Build the Wall” conferences around the country.

Watch Bannon’s full speech below: