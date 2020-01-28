Anthony Mayor claims he inadvertently posted Social Security numbers on Facebook

ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) — The Town of Anthony, Texas has approved to purchase identity safety services for more than a dozen of its employees after their Mayor says he accidentally posted their Social Security numbers on Facebook.

During Monday night’s Council meeting council approved more than $3,000 to be used for Life-Lock Identity Services for the employees affected.

Mayor Benjamin Romero says there was no ill-intent posting that personal information. He says his original social media post was an effort to tout the town’s quarterly finances and he accidentally posted the wrong image. Romero claims he immediately took it down and contacted the town’s legal department.

“I strongly value the security and the privacy of our employees and we want to make sure that we move forward within all legal means to do what we can to protect their information,” said Romero.

Despite Romero’s apology, some within the city are displeased with his response.

“It looks like here in city council, what they did is that they just chose to cover it up and say “you know what we’re sorry, even though the mayor did it, we’re sorry” and it’s not about being sorry it’s about being liable for something he did,” Union Representative David Guzman told KTSM.

Mayor Romero says they will determine if the services need to be repurchased in one year.