'Latinos for Trump' gather in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The organization known as "Latinos for Trump" held its first meeting at Rockstar Burger Bar in Downtown El Paso.

The national group identifies itself as "a grassroots organization bringing balance to the low and disproportionate political participation of Latinos, Mexicans and Hispanics in America."

The event, sponsored by the statewide chapter, consisted of a meet and greet and a sign-making contest.

Event organizers said the large Hispanic population in the Borderland may have many in support of Trump, but can get criticized for speaking out.

KTSM spoke with Dorian Beard, the Representative Director for the local chapter, on President Trump's recent threats on tariffs.

"I think tariffs are very misunderstood. I think it's going to do a lot of good because Mexico is part of the open-migration pact. All the migrants are not concerned about it. It's lining people's pockets. All this illegal immigration is making cartels a lot of money," Beard said.

The organization plans on gathering on Saturday to engage with the community, although a location has not been set yet.