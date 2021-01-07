Trump survivor says she feels ‘strong’ despite chaos on Capitol Hill

FILE – This June 23, 2019, file photo shows E. Jean Carroll in New York. President Donald Trump has lost a bid to block the advice columnist’s lawsuit’s over his remarks that she lied in accusing him of rape. In a decision Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, a Manhattan judge declined to order a hearing on Trump’s request to dismiss Carroll’s defamation suit and to put evidence-gathering on hold in the meantime. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dozens of women survivors who say they were sexually assaulted by President Donald Trump joined the rest of the country in watching as chaos erupted on Capitol Hill Monday as rioters broke into Congress.

At least 26 women have accused Trump of unwanted sexual contact or assault over nearly four decades. One of Trump’s most outspoken accusers corresponded with KTSM on Monday night.

E. Jean Carroll, acclaimed veteran ELLE columnist and Hunter S. Thompson biographer, alleged Trump raped her in the 1990s and has been embroiled in a defamation case with the President of the United States that has climbed up the ranks of the Department of Justice .

KTSM 9 News reached out to Carroll on Thursday night who said she’s “feeling strong” despite today’s collective trauma.

“Hardworking American’s gave $721 BILLION to the Defense Department in 2020,” she later wrote on Twitter.

“But our leaders are so inane, or so corrupt, we can’t even defend our own Capitol!”

Carroll has been a vocal advocate for survivors of sexual assault.

One in six women in the U.S. is the victim of rape or attempted rape in their life, and trauma can sometimes be too much to bear.

Sexual violence can have prolonged effects on survivors that can be expressed by suicidal ideation or depressive thoughts.

More than 90 percent of women survivors of sexual assault develop symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) within two weeks of being attacked.

Nearly 40 percent of rape survivors experience work or school problems pursuant to an attack that RAINN reports can include issues with a boss or other superior.

Carroll is one such statistic.

ELLE fired Carroll at the end of 2019 following attacks on her character by Trump.

“Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, and dragged me through the mud, ELLE fired me,” Carroll wrote on Twitter in February 2020. “I don’t blame Elle. It was the great honor of my life writing ‘Ask E. Jean.’ I blame @realdonaldtrump,” continued the tweet.