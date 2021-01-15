Human and canine constituents anticipate ‘Indoguration;’ no meow from felines

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two and four-legged Americans across the country are celebrating news of the first-ever “Indoguration.”

Major Biden, President-elect Joe Biden’s German shepherd will be the first first-pet honored with a virtual celebration on Jan. 17.

Major is also the White House’s first shelter dog.

The event will be hosted by the Delaware Humane Association, the shelter that helped Major find his furever home.

“Major Biden is barking proof that every dog can live the American can dream,” writes the DHA.

“With your help, we can show more shelter animals that a better life is pawsible.”

KTSM has not received comment from the feline party.

The virtual event requires a minimum $10 donation.

To attend, click here.