House votes to pass Escobar’s ‘Servicemembers and Veterans Initiative Act of 2020’

In this image from video, Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to pass Congresswoman Veronica Escobar’s bipartisan legislation to protect servicemembers, veterans and their families.

On Tuesday, “the Servicemembers and Veterans Initiatives Act of 2020,” or H.R. 8354, passed by a vote of 400 to 1.

The bill will establish the Servicemembers and Veterans Initiative within the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice.

H.R. 8354 will assign specific duties to the Department of Justice (DOJ) to represent the legal interests of service members, veterans and their families that include serving as legal and policy advisor to the attorney general, developing policy recommendations, serving as a liaison between the DOJ and military departments and more.

“Our servicemembers and veterans have served our country and defended the freedoms we enjoy each day and we must do everything to protect them,” said Escobar.

She said the bill passing in the House is a step closer to enabling the DOJ to coordinate with the Department of Defense to protect servicemembers, veterans and their families from fraud, predatory lending and other schemes.

The bill will now go to vote in the Senate.

“I urge the Senate to stand with us in our effort to protect servicemembers, veterans and their families and pass this legislation as soon as possible,” Escobar said.

Escobar introduced the legislation on Sept. 23, 2020, with Van Taylor (R-Texas). The bill was endorsed by Paralyzed Veterans of America, Veterans Education Success and Student Veterans of America.

Latest Headlines