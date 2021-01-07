Congresswoman Escobar calls for impeachment of Trump

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is calling for President Donald J. Trump to be impeached for the second time.

“Donald J. Trump is a threat to our democracy and national security. He was unfit to serve as president on day one and remains unfit to serve as president today,” said Escobar in a statement provided to KTSM 9 News. “After yesterday’s failed coup attempt, it is clear that our fragile democracy cannot afford more pain and destruction. Congress must impeach him again, remove him from office immediately, and bar him from holding office ever again.”

Escobar and other members of Congress are preparing articles of impeachment after joining two resolutions citing Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors.

This is a developing story.

Latest Headlines