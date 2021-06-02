Policy forcing asylum seekers to remain in Mexico officially ends

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A policy that forced tens of thousands of Central American asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. Court cases has officially ended.

Shortly after taking office, on January 20th, the Biden administration pushed the pause button on the program known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

Since then, more than 11,000 MPP migrants have been allowed to enter the U.S. in search of asylum claims.

“Over 70,000 cases over 70,000 people were affected by this program and this is a program that we’ve been following very closely those individuals were in the deportation process even though they were not physically inside the united states but we were able because we have such an enormous wealth of data here we were able to find those cases identify them and make sure that the public had a consistent record each month of just how many people it was affecting,” said Transactional records access clearinghouse researcher Austin Kocher.

Records showing more than 42,000 cases were already closed by the time the Biden administration took office.

As of today, records show 25 to 30 thousand cases still remain, with many asylum-seekers waiting in dangerous border cities like Ciudad Juarez.

The MPP decision comes after an executive order calling for U.S. Agencies to review the program that was first launched in 2019.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday formally announced the end of the MPP program and in a statement said the program did not quote “adequately or sustainably enhance border management.”

Meanwhile here in Texas, Governor Greg Abbot issuing a disaster declaration along the Texas southern border to combat what he is calling a “border crisis”.

However, some local leaders say Abbott’s statements about the border are just not true and the disaster declaration is just another fear tactic.