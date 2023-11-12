EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman who was reported missing this weekend has been found, El Paso Police reported Sunday morning, Nov. 12.

Margarita Garcia Aguilera, 73, was last seen on Saturday in a red 2018 Nissan Versa. Crimes Against Person was actively searching for her. Police said she may have undiagnosed dementia.

Police had sent out an alert to media at around midnight about her but then reported that she had been found at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning and that the Silver Alert has been canceled.