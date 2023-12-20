EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 43-year-old El Paso woman has died after a fatal crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol this past Sunday, Dec. 17.

Police say they were called to Loop 375 South just before midnight that Sunday, to investigate a two-vehicle collision.

Police say Perla Canales, 43, was traveling southbound on Loop 375 in a Nissan Sentra and came to a stop on the interstate for unknown reasons.

Police say at the same time, a 36-year-old man was traveling in a Honda Element and was merging onto Loop 375 South from the on-ramp of Vista Del Sol.

Police say the man rear-ended Canales at “highway speeds.” Canales was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and Special Traffic Investigators were notified on Tuesday, Dec. 19 that Canales had been pronounced dead.

Police say the 36-year-old man and a child who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash were also transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police did not specify the injuries of the man or the child.

An 18-year-old woman was also a passenger in the man’s vehicle. However, she left the scene while officers were conducting the investigation.

Police say this is the 79th traffic fatality of 2023 compared to 72 this time last year.