EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly broke into a Northeast home, stabbed a man and cut a dog.

Police have arrested Jazzmine Robinson. She is facing a charge of burglary of habitation with the intention of committing another felony.

Officers were called out to an aggravated assault in progress at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 along the 5000 block of Pikes Peak in Northeast El Paso.

When they arrived, they found Robinson inside the home with a knife. Officers told her to drop the weapon, which she quickly did.

During the investigation, police say they learned that Robinson had entered the home without permission, had an altercation with a 35-year-old man inside the home and stabbed him in the upper torso.

Officers also found a dog that had been cut.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured dog is being investigated by the EPDD’s Animal Cruelty Unit.

Robinson was booked into El Paso County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.