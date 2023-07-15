EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A wanted subject is barricaded Saturday, July 15 in Central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police.

At 4:11 p.m. officers were attempting to locate a wanted subject at the 100 block of Brown in Central El Paso.

Police say officers requested assistance from the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Crisis Management Team (CMT) to assist in the apprehension of the wanted subject.

Details are limited at this time, including what the person is wanted for.

Police say this is an “active and evolving scene.”

KTSM is working to bring more updates to this developing story.