Here is a still image from a video that has made the rounds of El Paso police breaking up a house party on the 3100 block of Blue Dirt Road.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say they are aware of a series of viral videos initially shared on FitFam showing police breaking up a house party in the 3100 block of Blue Dirt Circle Saturday night. The photos show at least two teenage boys being detained by police.

In the video provided to KTSM, one of those teenagers’ heads was slammed against a police car at least three times. A second teenager appears to be chased through the neighborhood by police before the window in the truck he was inside was busted out and he was taken into custody by several officers. It remains unclear what led to the police encounters with the two teens shown in the video.

EPPD says in any instance where an officer uses force, it is documented and reviewed by the Internal Affairs Division. The incident on Blue Dirt Circle is currently under review, according to police, and any additional statements will be withheld until the internal affairs process is complete.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the incident or anyone wishing to file a complaint to contact EPPD’s Internal Affairs Department directly at (915) 212-0157. You can also file a notarized Complaint Affidavit by following the instructions provided on EPPD’s website: https://www.elpasotexas.gov/police-department/teams-and-operations/