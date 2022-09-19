EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a man who they say armed himself with a rifle and shot another man multiple times outside an east El Paso restaurant.

Police arrested 26-year-old Alexander Diaz and charged him with murder in the death of 35-year-old Christopher Ryan Correa.

The incident happened about 2:20 Sunday morning behind the 10-4 Oyster Bar along Pellicano.

Police say they used surveillance video to make the arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Taskforce assisted in the arrest.