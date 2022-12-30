EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to EPPD, there has been an increased presence of officers in the area near Sacred Heart Church and various complaints from migrants and local residents. According to a press release from EPPD, two migrants from Venezuela were arrested and one was detained recently near Sacred Heart Church.

On Friday Dec. 30, at approximately 9:58 a.m., a 24-year-old male who has not been named was approached by El Paso police for trespassing at the “Los Limousines” business. According to the business, the man was charging people to park in the parking lot. When officers attempted to talk to the man, he began to back away from the officers.

According to El Paso police, one of the officers grabbed the man’s arm to detain him in order to investigate the complaint. The man then pulled away from the officer and fled. A foot pursuit ensued, and the man was tackled. The man was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The case was declined by Judge Ruben Nunez and the man was released to U.S. Border Patrol.

On Thursday, Dec 29, at approximately 9 a.m., several migrants approached officers working in the area and said that 29-year-old Hendrid Rivero Aparcedo was acting as the leader of the migrants and was intimidating them, according to police. The migrants also informed officers that Aparcedo was selling drugs. The officers then conducted an investigation and found that Aparcedo was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and booked into the El Paso County Jail. This charge was a Municipal charge with a scheduled bond of $177.00.

Later that same day, at approximately 12:55 p.m., 29-year-old Luis Raul Vera was at the same “Los Limousines bus” business. According to police, management told officers that Vera was trespassing on the property. During the officer’s initial investigation, Vera was found to be in possession of Marijuana. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 2 Ounces. Vera was booked into the El Paso County Jail and was issued a $25.00 bond.