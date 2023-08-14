EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Law enforcement presence was increased at two Las Cruces schools on Monday, Aug. 14 after threats were made to a middle school student, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

The Police Department tweeted out at around 9 a.m. Monday, saying they’re investigating the threats made to the student and have increased the presence of school resource officers at the two schools.

“Contrary to rumors, no shots have been fired and no weapons have been located.” the tweet continued.

Police say they are interviewing two students who were involved in the incident and their parents.

No further information has been released.