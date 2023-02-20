EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police continue to ask for the public’s help in solving what they are now calling the murder of a teenage girl last week in far East El Paso.

The family has identified Jasmine Estrella Adame as the victim in the Coyote Trail shooting.

Police say they were called to the 14300 block of Coyote Trail, near Pebble Hills High School, at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

Officers found a 16-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Initially, police called the girl’s death suspicious.

The family has identified the victim as Jasmine Estrella Adame and a GoFundMe Page has been created to raise money for funeral expenses.

Police say the victim had walked to an area near a drainage alley between Coyote Trail and Apache Point.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call El Paso Police at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).

This is considered the fourth murder of the year as compared to two at this time last year.