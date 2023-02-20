EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police continue to ask for the public’s help in solving what they are now calling the murder of a teenage girl last week in far East El Paso.
Police say they were called to the 14300 block of Coyote Trail, near Pebble Hills High School, at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Officers found a 16-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Initially, police called the girl’s death suspicious.
The family has identified the victim as Jasmine Estrella Adame and a GoFundMe Page has been created to raise money for funeral expenses.
Police say the victim had walked to an area near a drainage alley between Coyote Trail and Apache Point.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call El Paso Police at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).
This is considered the fourth murder of the year as compared to two at this time last year.