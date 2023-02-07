EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 33-year-old man from Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in traffic along Dyer last month.

Police have identified Art Cadena of Truth or Consequences as the man who was struck and killed along the 11200 block of Dyer around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.

Police say that Cadena was walking in the southbound lanes of Dyer for “unknown reasons.”

The driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck and killed him, police said.

Cadena was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators were able to confirm Cadena’s identity on Jan. 23 and notified his family.

This death marks the eighth traffic fatality this year on El Paso streets, compared to four at the same time last year.

NM man killed by vehicle while walking in street along Dyer