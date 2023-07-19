EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —El Paso Police say a 37-year-old man took off in an Amistad Project bus after the driver refused to give him a ride on Thursday, July 13 in West El Paso.

Police say Danny Salas, 37, a resident from Sunland Park, New Mexico was at the Project Amistad bus stop near Sunland Park Mall when he approached the bus driver and asked for a ride.

The driver refused to give Salas a ride which is when Salas allegedly pushed the bus driver aside, boarded the bus and drove away.

Police also confirm a 76-year-old woman was a passenger inside the bus at the time of the incident. People then began calling in about a bus driving on the wrong side of the street and almost hitting other vehicles.

At around 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to Sunland Park Mall for a kidnapping in progress.

Police were able to stop the bus at a DK convenience store on N. Mesa and Brentwood. Salas was then taken into custody without incident. Law enforcement officials also learned Salas was wanted for a parole violation and traffic warrants.

Salas was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on one count of unlawful restraint: exposure to serious bodily injury with a $50,000 bond and one count of robbery with a $100,000 bond.

The woman who was inside the Project Amistad bus at the time of the incident was taken to a local hospital to ensure she was unharmed.