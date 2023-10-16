EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police has identified the man who is allegedly responsible for a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning, Oct. 15, in far East El Paso.

Police say before the fatal crash, an unrelated collision happened in the area, causing traffic to slow down.

Police say Terry Randall Kinkade, 21, from Ft. Bliss was traveling in a silver Nissan Sentra at a high rate of speed just before 3 a.m. that Sunday on Loop 375 north of Montana.

Kinkade then collided into the rear of a black Mazda 3 which was being operated by Alonso Mario Lopez, 31, according to police.

Police say a 38-year-old man was also in the Mazda and both men were transported to a local hospital.

Police say Lopez later died as a result of his injuries and the incident set off a chain reaction that involved a blue Toyota Camry, and a white Chevrolet Silverado.

Police say a 45-year-old man who was driving the Toyota Camry was uninjured and the family who was traveling in the white Silverado were also uninjured.

Warrants were obtained for Kinkade for intoxication manslaughter with a split bond of $750,000 surety and $50,000 pr bond and intoxication assault with a split bond of $250,000 surety and $50,000 pr bond.

Police say Kinkade will be booked pending medical release as he was also injured during the incident.

Police say speed and alcohol were the primary contributing factors in this collision.

The El Paso Police Department urges all drivers to exercise caution, obey speed limits, and refrain from driving under the influence to prevent further loss of lives on the roads.