EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A son has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his father over the weekend, El Paso Police said.

Angel Javier Gallegos, 28, has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his father, 55-year-old Alberto Javier Gallegos.

El Paso Police responded to a stabbing call at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 along the 3500 block of East Yandell.

Upon arrival, officers found the elder Gallegos in critical condition. He was transported to University Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute that escalated, police said.

The son was detained at the scene and has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Angel Gallegos was booked into the County Detention Facility and his bail was set at $250,000.

This was the 31st murder in El Paso in 2023, compared to 21 at the same time last year.